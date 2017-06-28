Morton (latissimus) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings in his second rehabilitation start at Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.

Morton got up to 47 pitches (29 strikes) in his second rehab start and will require at least one more rehab start before returning to the Astros' rotation. The Astros are targeting a return before the All-Star break. He's been surprisingly effective in 2017, reinventing himself as a high-strikeout pitcher. His 10.1 K/9 this season is a career high, besting his previous high of 7.2.