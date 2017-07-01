Astros' Charlie Morton: Making next rehab start Sunday
Morton (lat) is scheduled to make his second rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
The plan is for Morton to make his return to the Astros' rotation next Saturday against the Blue Jays, so Sunday's outing will be a telltale sign as to his readiness. The 33-year-old has looked solid in two starts with Triple-A Fresno, allowing just one run over six innings, but may still be shaking off the rust as he builds up his pitch count. Morton has been out with a lat strain since the end of May and figures to resume his starting role in the Houston rotation.
