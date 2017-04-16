Morton's scheduled start for Sunday's game against the Athletics was postponed due to rain.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be announced. The Astros are back on the schedule Monday against the Angels, and though manager A.J. Hinch hasn't revealed his rotation plans for the series, it's possible that Morton will just be pushed back a day, putting him in line for a two-start week.

