Astros' Charlie Morton: Second rehab start scheduled
Morton (latissimus) will make a second rehabilitation start Tuesday with Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Morton will pitch three or four innings Tuesday after throwing 36 pitches over two innings during his first rehab start Thursday. The right-hander will need at least one more start beyond next Tuesday's before he's activated off the disabled list.
