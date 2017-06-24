Morton (latissimus) will make a second rehabilitation start Tuesday with Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morton will pitch three or four innings Tuesday after throwing 36 pitches over two innings during his first rehab start Thursday. The right-hander will need at least one more start beyond next Tuesday's before he's activated off the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories