Morton (6-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.

Morton (lat) was making his first start since May 24, and was provided an eight-run lead after two innings, as he coasted to an easy win. On the season, he has a respectable 3.82 ERA, and pitching behind a potent Astros offense, he's a player who can be a very useful fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.