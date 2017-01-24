Morton (hamstring) is "softly" in the Astros' starting rotation for 2017, according to manager A.J. Hinch, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Morton signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Astros in November after a torn hamstring limited his 2016 season to four starts. The 33-year-old has been injury-prone in recent years, but it looks like he will get the chance to start once again. While Morton appears poised to break camp as the team's fifth starter, 24-year-old Joe Musgrove has more potential and may be a more intriguing option, as he finished 2016 with a 4.06 ERA over 11 games (10 starts) in Houston. Musgrove may begin the season in Triple-A, but he figures to make his way back to the majors at some point in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola