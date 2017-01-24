Morton (hamstring) is "softly" in the Astros' starting rotation for 2017, according to manager A.J. Hinch, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Morton signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Astros in November after a torn hamstring limited his 2016 season to four starts. The 33-year-old has been injury-prone in recent years, but it looks like he will get the chance to start once again. While Morton appears poised to break camp as the team's fifth starter, 24-year-old Joe Musgrove has more potential and may be a more intriguing option, as he finished 2016 with a 4.06 ERA over 11 games (10 starts) in Houston. Musgrove may begin the season in Triple-A, but he figures to make his way back to the majors at some point in 2017.