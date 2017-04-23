Morton (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings during Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.

This was an underwhelming outing, and Morton's ERA climbed to 4.29 in the loss. His ability to induce groundballs (49.3 percent for the year) and respectable 8.14 K/9 make him a low-end starter for mixed leagues, but avoiding him against tough opponents isn't out of the question, either. He lines up to face Oakland next, so that will be a telling start, as the Athletics don't project as a daunting matchup.