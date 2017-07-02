Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws 74 pitches in final rehab start
Morton (lat) tossed 4.1 one-hit innings while striking out five and walking two Sunday in what could be his final rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi before rejoining the big-league rotation.
He threw 74 pitches (50 strikes), and is expected to rejoin the Astros' rotation on July 8 in Toronto. Prior to suffering the injury, Morton was putting together arguably his best fantasy campaign to date, as his 25.8 percent strikeout rate was well above his 16.6 percent career mark, and his 4.06 ERA was quite palatable in today's pitching landscape.
