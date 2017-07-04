Astros' Charlie Morton: To start Friday in Toronto
Morton (lat) will start Friday's game in Toronto, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.
He threw 74 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, and should be able to approach 100 pitches in his return to the big-league rotation. Morton had been striking hitters out at an impressive 25.8 percent clip and had a 4.06 ERA prior to suffering the injury. His spot in the rotation should be secure as long as he can stay healthy. Mike Fiers will be pushed back to Saturday as a result of Morton's impending activation from the 10-day DL.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws 74 pitches in final rehab start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Making next rehab start Sunday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Will make one more rehab start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Could make next start for Astros•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Makes second rehab start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Second rehab start scheduled•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...