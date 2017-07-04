Morton (lat) will start Friday's game in Toronto, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.

He threw 74 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, and should be able to approach 100 pitches in his return to the big-league rotation. Morton had been striking hitters out at an impressive 25.8 percent clip and had a 4.06 ERA prior to suffering the injury. His spot in the rotation should be secure as long as he can stay healthy. Mike Fiers will be pushed back to Saturday as a result of Morton's impending activation from the 10-day DL.