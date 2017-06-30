Morton (lat) is expected to make one more rehab start before coming off the disabled list, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.

While there was a possibility that Morton would make his next start for the Astros, it appears the team will send him for another tune-up game before activating him. The 33-year-old is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi before returning to the big-league rotation next week against the Blue Jays.