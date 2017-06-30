Astros' Charlie Morton: Will make one more rehab start
Morton (lat) is expected to make one more rehab start before coming off the disabled list, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.
While there was a possibility that Morton would make his next start for the Astros, it appears the team will send him for another tune-up game before activating him. The 33-year-old is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi before returning to the big-league rotation next week against the Blue Jays.
