Manager A.J. Hinch said that Morton would start Monday against the Angels after he had his scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics postponed by rain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hinch wouldn't confirm that all five of the Astros' starters would move back a day due to the rainout, but Morton will at least line up for a two-start week following Sunday's postponement. After taking the hill Monday, he's on track to pitch a second time Saturday against the Rays.