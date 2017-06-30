Devenski worked around two hits and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 6-1 win over Oakland.

Devenski has logged 17.1 innings during the month of June, helping to shore up a rotation featuring four fill-in starters. Houston's relievers have pitched 43 percent of the innings during the month of June through Thursday's game, compared to 35 percent in April and 37 percent in May. Only once in the last 11 games has a Houston starter completed six innings. As the injured starters begin to work their way back to the lineup, manager A.J. Hinch is looking to give his relievers some respite.