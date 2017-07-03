Astros' Chris Devenski: Earns fifth relief win
Devenski (5-3) pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.
With Houston leading, 5-0, Devenski entered in the fifth inning to earn an easy win after starter Mike Fiers was done in by a rising pitch count. He routinely pitches multiple innings and will often get the call when starters are unable to give the Astros length. Sunday's effort was Devenski's third straight appearance of at least two innings and the 11th time out of 33 appearances this season that he's been called on to get at least six outs.
