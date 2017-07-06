Astros' Chris Devenski: Earns sixth win
Devenski (6-3) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the victory against the Braves on Wednesday.
The six wins is tied for first among AL relievers, to go along with 11 holds for the Astros' right-hander. Devenski has been one of the most versatile bullpen pieces in baseball and features a 2.09 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 72 strikeouts and only 13 walks over 51.2 innings this season.
