Devenski earned his first save of the season, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Ken Giles remains the Astros' main closer, but in having Devenski close out Thursday's game, manager A.J. Hinch continues to show a free-minded approach to the deployment of relievers. And no reliever illustrates the manager's unconventional approach more than Devenski. He's reminiscent of a fireman reliever straight out of the 70s. This was the fourth time in five appearances he's pitched at least two innings. The right-hander has struck out 25 over 13.1 innings to give him an unsustainable 16.88 K/9 ratio.