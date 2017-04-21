Astros' Chris Devenski: Picks up old-school save
Devenski earned his first save of the season, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
Ken Giles remains the Astros' main closer, but in having Devenski close out Thursday's game, manager A.J. Hinch continues to show a free-minded approach to the deployment of relievers. And no reliever illustrates the manager's unconventional approach more than Devenski. He's reminiscent of a fireman reliever straight out of the 70s. This was the fourth time in five appearances he's pitched at least two innings. The right-hander has struck out 25 over 13.1 innings to give him an unsustainable 16.88 K/9 ratio.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Strikes out four Monday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Picks up relief win Sunday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Unsung hero in Wednesday's win•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Back in bullpen•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Built for multi-inning relief•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Gets roughed up in second start•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...