Astros' Chris Devenski: Strikes out four Monday
Devenski pitched two perfect innings and struck out four batters in Houston's 3-0 win over the Angels on Monday.
Devesnki struck out the side in the sixth and then punctuated his night by striking out Mike Trout on three pitches to end the seventh. The right-hander, who's been dubbed "The Dragon," has been sublime to start the 2017 season. He's struck out 21 over 11 innings spanning four outings. He's a unique weapon to be deployed anytime in a game and is typically used for more than three outs.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Picks up relief win Sunday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Unsung hero in Wednesday's win•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Back in bullpen•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Built for multi-inning relief•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Gets roughed up in second start•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Makes first start of spring•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...