Devenski pitched two perfect innings and struck out four batters in Houston's 3-0 win over the Angels on Monday.

Devesnki struck out the side in the sixth and then punctuated his night by striking out Mike Trout on three pitches to end the seventh. The right-hander, who's been dubbed "The Dragon," has been sublime to start the 2017 season. He's struck out 21 over 11 innings spanning four outings. He's a unique weapon to be deployed anytime in a game and is typically used for more than three outs.