Astros' Collin McHugh: Arbitration hearing set

McHugh's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

McHugh's numbers took a dip in 2016 relative to the season before, which could favor the team's offer ($3.35 million) over the pitcher's ($3.85 million) at the hearing. Working for McHugh is that he tied for the team lead in quality starts (16), won six straight decisions to end the season, and increased his strikeout rate. The 29-year-old right hander is expected to open the season in Houston's rotation.

