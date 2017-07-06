Astros' Collin McHugh: Exceeds expectations in rehab start
McHugh completed 3.2 innings in his second rehabilitation start for Double-A Corpus Christi, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh, who was scheduled to throw between 45 and 50 pitches, dialed up his pitch count to 53 in his second rehab start. He was perfect through three innings before allowing two runs in the fourth inning and struck out five without issuing a walk. He'll need at least two more rehab starts, maybe more, before he's ready to rejoin the major league team.
