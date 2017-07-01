Astros' Collin McHugh: Lasts just one inning in rehab start
McHugh (elbow) lasted just one inning and allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in his first rehab appearance Friday with Double-A Corpus Christi, the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh threw 42 pitches and was replaced before he could get an out in the second inning. More important than his effectiveness is how he feels after throwing so many pitches, but it isn't a good sign that he was getting lit up by Double-A hitters. McHugh hasn't pitched at all this season and will likely take the full 20 days allowed on this rehab assignment, and as such, his return likely won't come until a week or so after the All-Star break.
