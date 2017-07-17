Astros' Collin McHugh: Makes final rehab appearance
McHugh (elbow) pitched six innings at Double A on Sunday in what is expected to be his final rehab appearance, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An elbow issue has kept McHugh on the shelf since the start of the season, but he's made significant progress in recent weeks and is expected to rejoin the Astros in Baltimore over the coming weekend. Given McHugh's impending return, the Astros will need to open up a rotation sport, and Joe Mosgrove -- 6.04 ERA in 14 starts -- would appear to be the most likely candidate for a reassignment or move to the bullpen.
