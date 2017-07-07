Astros' Collin McHugh: Next rehab start Monday

McHugh (elbow) will make a third rehabilitation start Monday at Double-A Corpus Christi, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros will have McHugh throw at least two more rehab starts before he's activated.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast