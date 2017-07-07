Astros' Collin McHugh: Next rehab start Monday
McHugh (elbow) will make a third rehabilitation start Monday at Double-A Corpus Christi, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will have McHugh throw at least two more rehab starts before he's activated.
