Astros' Collin McHugh: Next rehab start scheduled for Wednesday
McHugh (elbow) will make his second rehab appearance Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi, MLB.com's Christian Boutwell reports.
McHugh felt "no pain" after his initial outing, which is exactly what the Astros wanted to hear after his rough return to the mound. The right-hander gave up four earned runs off seven hits and one walk without recording a strikeout, but it isn't shocking that McHugh would be a little rusty after all his time off. He said that everything was perfectly normal and that he will likely throw over 50 pitches Wednesday after tossing 42 during Friday's start.
