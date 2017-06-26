Astros' Collin McHugh: Rehab assignment looming
McHugh (elbow) should begin a rehabilitation assignment within the next week, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh, who hasn't pitched in the majors this season because of an impingement in his pitching elbow, came out of a simulated game Saturday without incident. The right-hander will begin the assignment with a two-inning start and build up his arm over several outings. It will be spring training all over again.
