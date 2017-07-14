Astros' Collin McHugh: Set for final rehab start

McHugh (elbow) will make his final rehab start Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christi, the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh has battled arm trouble since early in spring training, but he's down to one final hurdle on his road back to the big-league roster. He will attempt to build up to six innings and roughly 90 pitches Sunday with an eye toward returning next weekend in Baltimore. Joe Musgrove seems the most likely candidate to lose his rotation spot upon McHugh's activation.