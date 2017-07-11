Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws 74 pitches in rehab start

McHugh (elbow) logged 4.1 innings and ran his pitch count up to 74 in his third rehabilitation start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Len Hayward of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports. The right-hander allowed three unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

McHugh reported feeling soreness after the outing, which he viewed as a good thing because what he felt wasn't pain. Another good sign was his curveball being as effective as it has been during his three-start stint with the Hooks. He'll huddle up with coaches and trainers to determine the next step, but at least one more rehab start is expected.