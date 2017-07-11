Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws 74 pitches in rehab start
McHugh (elbow) logged 4.1 innings and ran his pitch count up to 74 in his third rehabilitation start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Len Hayward of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports. The right-hander allowed three unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
McHugh reported feeling soreness after the outing, which he viewed as a good thing because what he felt wasn't pain. Another good sign was his curveball being as effective as it has been during his three-start stint with the Hooks. He'll huddle up with coaches and trainers to determine the next step, but at least one more rehab start is expected.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Next rehab start Monday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Exceeds expectations in rehab start•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Next rehab start scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Lasts just one inning in rehab start•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Will begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...