Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws 74 pitches in rehab start

McHugh (elbow) logged 4.1 innings and ran his pitch count up to 74 in his third rehabilitation start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Len Hayward of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports. The right-hander allowed three unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

McHugh reported feeling soreness after the outing, which he viewed as a good thing because what he felt wasn't pain. Another good sign was his curveball being as effective as it has been during his three-start stint with the Hooks. He'll huddle up with coaches and trainers to determine the next step, but at least one more rehab start is expected.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast