Astros' Collin McHugh: Tosses simulated game Saturday
McHugh (elbow) completed a simulated game with all of his pitches Saturday and will head to the minors for a rehab start next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McHugh recently threw live batting practice and appears to be making strides with the injury that has caused him to miss all of the 2017 season thus far. With a rehab assignment on the horizon, McHugh could be back with the club before the All-Star break barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...