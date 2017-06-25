Astros' Collin McHugh: Tosses simulated game Saturday

McHugh (elbow) completed a simulated game with all of his pitches Saturday and will head to the minors for a rehab start next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McHugh recently threw live batting practice and appears to be making strides with the injury that has caused him to miss all of the 2017 season thus far. With a rehab assignment on the horizon, McHugh could be back with the club before the All-Star break barring any setbacks.