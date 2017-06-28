Astros' Collin McHugh: Will begin rehab assignment Friday
McHugh (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McHugh will get his first taste of live action since the end of the 2016 season, as he's been sidelined for the entirety of the 2017 campaign with a posterior impingement in his right elbow. The righty will need three-to-four rehab outings before rejoining the Astros' rotation, which puts him on track to be activated from the DL in mid-July following the All-Star break.
