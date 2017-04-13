Astros' Cy Sneed: Reassigned to Tri-City
Sneed was reassigned from Double-A Corpus Christi to short-season Tri-City on Thursday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.
He presumably suffered an injury in his second outing of the season for Corpus Christi, when he gave up six earned runs in 1.1 innings, but an injury has not yet been announced. Sneed posted a 4.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 118 innings at Double-A last season.
