Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Aiming for increased activity
Keuchel (neck) is slated to throw a more intensive bullpen session within the next couple days, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Keuchel threw a successful bullpen session Sunday, so this next step could be a major determinant as to pinpointing a timetable for his return. Manager A.J. Hinch said earlier that the ace starter would need a couple rehab starts prior to joining the rotation, so expect a return sometime later this month, barring any setbacks.
