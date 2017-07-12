Play

Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Aiming for increased activity

Keuchel (neck) is slated to throw a more intensive bullpen session within the next couple days, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Keuchel threw a successful bullpen session Sunday, so this next step could be a major determinant as to pinpointing a timetable for his return. Manager A.J. Hinch said earlier that the ace starter would need a couple rehab starts prior to joining the rotation, so expect a return sometime later this month, barring any setbacks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast