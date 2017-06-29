Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Aiming to throw this weekend

Keuchel (neck) will try to throw off the mound this weekend, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Although Keuchel is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break, the southpaw wants to get back on the mound against the Blue Jays next weekend. The key here will be if Keuchel is able to provide a good showing off the mound this weekend, but even in that case, he would likely need a rehab start before coming back to the big leagues. With the Astros leading the way in the American League by a healthy margin, it remains a safe bet that their ace will remain out until after the All-Star Game.