Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Avoids arbitration

Keuchel (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $9.15 million contract with the Astros on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The lefty's followup to his Cy Young campaign was disappointing, to say the least. He posted a 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 before being shut down over the final month due to a shoulder injury. Keuchel later revealed that the shoulder issue was something he dealt with all year, but he was cleared of any structural damage and given the green light to resume throwing in December, putting him on track for spring training.