Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen session scheduled

Keuchel (neck) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Hunter Atkins and Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle report.

After Keuchel throws Wednesday, the Astros will evaluate the left-hander and determine the date of his next rehabilitation start. He tossed three innings in his first rehab start and will require at least one more outing in the minor leagues.

