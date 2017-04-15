Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Dominant for third straight start
Keuchel (2-0) struck out seven and gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 7-2 win over the Athletics on Friday.
Keuchel now boasts a 0.86 ERA through three starts, with the 29-year-old lefty giving up only his second run of the season in the second on a home run by Khris Davis. It turned out to be Keuchel's only mistake of the night, as he turned in a third straight seven-inning effort to open 2017. The southpaw has done a particularly effective job of keeping the ball down, with his groundball/flyball ratio now at 40:15 through 21 innings. Keuchel will try to keep the momentum going in a Wednesday home matchup against the Angels.
