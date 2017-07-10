Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Experiences no pain in bullpen session
Keuchel threw more than 30 pitches Sunday during his first bullpen session since re-injuring his neck from a pinched nerve in early June, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The left-hander reported no pain following the session, an encouraging sign for manager A.J. Hinch, who feels Keuchel will need at least one and maybe two rehabilitation starts before returning to the majors.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Scheduled for Sunday bullpen session•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hopes to toss off mound over weekend•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Aiming to throw this weekend•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: May not return until mid-July•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Completes first throwing session•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...