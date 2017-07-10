Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Experiences no pain in bullpen session

Keuchel threw more than 30 pitches Sunday during his first bullpen session since re-injuring his neck from a pinched nerve in early June, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The left-hander reported no pain following the session, an encouraging sign for manager A.J. Hinch, who feels Keuchel will need at least one and maybe two rehabilitation starts before returning to the majors.

