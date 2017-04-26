Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Goes full distance to beat Indians

Keuchel improved to 4-0 with a complete-game victory in Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

He's off to quite the start, having given up just five earned runs in 37 innings. This is certainly vindicating those who bought in on Keuchel following a hugely disappointing 2016 campaign, but a note of caution is required: Keuchel's ridiculously good numbers are accompanied by a .188 BABIP and perfect strand rate, two impressively unsustainable statistics. His next start will come Sunday at home against Oakland; Keuchel held the A's to one run over seven innings back on April 14.