Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hopes to toss off mound over weekend

Manager A.J. Hinch said the hope is that Keuchel (neck) will be able to pitch off a mound in Toronto over the weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Keuchel continues to slowly work his way back from a neck issue that has kept him sidelined since June 8. If he is able to progress to mound work over the weekend with no issues, it would likely clear the way for him to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after. The Astros are still leading the American League by a good amount, so they likely won't be rushing their ace back.