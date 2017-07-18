Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Logs three innings in rehab start
Keuchel (neck) scattered two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.
Keuchel ran his pitch count up to 46, 30 for strikes, in what was the first start of a rehab assignment that's expected to span two or three outings.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Rehab start scheduled for Monday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Aiming for increased activity•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Experiences no pain in bullpen session•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Scheduled for Sunday bullpen session•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hopes to toss off mound over weekend•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...