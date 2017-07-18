Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Logs three innings in rehab start

Keuchel (neck) scattered two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.

Keuchel ran his pitch count up to 46, 30 for strikes, in what was the first start of a rehab assignment that's expected to span two or three outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast