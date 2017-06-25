Astros' Dallas Keuchel: May not return until mid-July
Keuchel (neck) is likely to be out until after the All-Star break, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Although the southpaw has began throwing at 120 feet, he has yet to make any pitches on a mound, causing the Astros to be realistic about his return date. Since the team has little reason to rush its ace back into the fold, it has become likelier that he will be out until the end of the All-Star break, placing his return around July 14.
