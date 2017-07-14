Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Nearing rehab assignment
Keuchel (neck) threw two simulated innings in a bullpen session Thursday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will wait and see how Keuchel responds to Thursday's activity before deciding on the next step. Manager A.J. Hinch suggested Keuchel may just need one rehab start in the minors to prepare for a return to the major-league rotation. The lefty looked to be back to his Cy Young form before landing on the DL as he went a perfect 9-0 with a minuscule 1.67 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 75.2 innings.
