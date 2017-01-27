Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Playing catch regularly

Keuchel (shoulder) has been playing catch three times a week for the past few weeks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 2015 AL Cy Young winner, who was shut down in late August last season due to shoulder inflammation, has been steadily progressing his offseason workouts and has thrown from 110-115 feet away. He struggled in 2016 before being shut down for the season, posting a 4.55 ERA across 168.0 innings.