Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Rehab start scheduled for Monday
Keuchel (neck) will make a rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Keuchel is set to toss at least two innings of work with Corpus Christi after pitching a simulated game Thursday. The southpaw has been out since the beginning of June, but appears to be nearing his return. Depending on the results of his rehab outing, Keuchel could make his next appearance at the major-league level, although it is likely that he will need at least two rehab appearances.
