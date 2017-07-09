Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Scheduled for Sunday bullpen session

Keuchel (neck) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and will require one or two minor-league rehab starts before rejoining the Astros' rotation, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch reported that Keuchel would begin his minor-league rehab assignment following the All-Star break. Based on the estimate of one-to-two rehab starts, it appears that Keuchel is on track to rejoin the Astros' rotation during the latter part of July.

