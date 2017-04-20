Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Whiffs seven in Wednesday's win
Keuchel (3-0) allowed only one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.
It was vintage Keuchel, as he threw 65 of 99 pitches for strikes and induced three double plays to snuff out any offensive momentum the Angels threatened to build. The lefty now has a 0.96 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 28 innings and will look to extend his quality start streak to five Tuesday in Cleveland.
