Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw bullpen session Thursday

Keuchel (shoulder) plans to throw a bullpen session Thursday at Minute Maid Park in the next phase of his recovery, Jake Kaplan of The Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be Keuchel's first time throwing off a mound since August, a major step in his rehab process. The 2015 Cy Young Winner missed the final month of a disappointing 2016 campaign, but says he's in the best shape of his life after the long offseason. Keuchel expects to throw between two and four bullpen session before heading to spring training Feb. 12.