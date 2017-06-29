Astros' David Paulino: Blasted by A's for four homers, seven runs
Paulino gave up seven runs on seven hits -- four of which left the yard -- over four innings against Oakland on Wednesday. He struck out eight without a walk, though he also threw a wild pitch.
The 6-foot-7 righty just caught a bit too much of the plate in this one, doubling his total homers allowed this year in the process. Paulino's 34:7 K:BB in 29 innings is impressive, but his ratios aren't because he's been rather inconsistent. Just 23 years old, Paulino possesses enticing upside with his huge frame, decent velocity and solid off-speed offerings. While he could ultimately end up in the bullpen, he has the build and the stuff to start, so it's worth watching how he progresses as the season wears on.
