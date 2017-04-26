Paulino (elbow) has been "hot and cold" in how he's felt in his throwing sessions in Florida, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

He is attempting to work his way back from a bone bruise in his right elbow, but it seems like he is not making much progress. Most recently he threw a couple of 30-to-40 pitch bullpen sessions.

