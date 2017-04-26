Astros' David Paulino: Inconsistent in throwing sessions
Paulino (elbow) has been "hot and cold" in how he's felt in his throwing sessions in Florida, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.
He is attempting to work his way back from a bone bruise in his right elbow, but it seems like he is not making much progress. Most recently he threw a couple of 30-to-40 pitch bullpen sessions.
