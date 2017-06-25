Astros' David Paulino: Remains in rotation
Paulino will remain in Houston's starting rotation after the Astros demoted Joe Musgrove to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. He'll start Wednesday at home against Oakland.
With Saturday's activation of Lance McCullers, it looked like either Paulino or fellow prospect Francis Martes would head back to the minor leagues, but the decision to demote Musgrove means Paulino stays in Houston. The 6-foot-7 right-hander sports a 5.04 ERA over five starts in the majors, but he has won two consecutive starts and should get at least two more starts before Musgrove is eligible to be called back up to Houston.
