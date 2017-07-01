Astros' David Paulino: Suspended for 80 games
Paulino was suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will be suspended for the rest of the regular season after testing positive for Boldenone. He recently got hammered during his outing Wednesday, giving up seven earned runs of seven hits, but added eight strikeouts over the course of four innings. Paulino was likely going to head to the bullpen once a couple of Houston's starting pitchers came back from the DL, but now he be out the rest of the pennant chase and will not appeal his suspension.
