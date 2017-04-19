Paulino (elbow) has thrown a couple of 30-40 pitch bullpen sessions at Houston's training facility in Florida, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.

Paulino has been out of sight, out of mind in Florida dealing with a bone bruise in his right elbow. When he's ready to return, Paulino will likely head to Triple-A Fresno.

