Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.

Diaz was summoned back to the big club to replace a struggling Reymin Guduan in the bullpen. The 28-year-old has a shiny 2.16 ERA across 25 innings with Fresno this season, but he hasn't been able to find similar success in the majors; he owns a 12.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in nine major-league innings this season. He does have 16 strikeouts over that span, however.